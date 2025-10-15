SFG Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 826,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,226,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,048,000 after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.