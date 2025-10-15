iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.