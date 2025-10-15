Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,119,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPMD opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

