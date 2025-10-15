Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,300 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.