iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

