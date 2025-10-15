Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.