Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $525.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.