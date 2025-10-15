Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Stryker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.14.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.71 and its 200 day moving average is $378.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

