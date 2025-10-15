Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth $29,957,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,418,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

