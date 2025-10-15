Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 5.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

