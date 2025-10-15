Copia Wealth Management Sells 1,640 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Copia Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $82.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.