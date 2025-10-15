Courier Capital LLC Sells 29 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,090,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NOC opened at $626.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

