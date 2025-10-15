Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

