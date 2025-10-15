IFG Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

