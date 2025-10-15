Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,805.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 44,669 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE DELL opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,557,418 shares of company stock valued at $643,788,249. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.