Copia Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 276 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $7,025,155. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

