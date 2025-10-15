Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

