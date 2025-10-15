Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,811 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

