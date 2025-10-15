Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

