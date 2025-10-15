Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stake Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.4% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $745.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $771.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

