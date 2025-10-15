Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

