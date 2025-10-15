Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,103,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,193,000 after purchasing an additional 243,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.