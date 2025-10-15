Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 392 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.7% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $567.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.