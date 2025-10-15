Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $240.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.97.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

