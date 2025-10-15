Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $287.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.06 and a 200 day moving average of $265.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

