Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $433.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.46 and its 200 day moving average is $358.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $443.97.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

