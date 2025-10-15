Head to Head Analysis: Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) versus Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital China and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Micro Devices 2 10 25 3 2.73

Profitability

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $224.97, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Digital China.

This table compares Digital China and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital China N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices 9.57% 7.54% 6.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital China and Advanced Micro Devices”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital China $2.32 billion 0.28 -$35.32 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 13.73 $1.64 billion $1.74 125.34

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Digital China.

Risk and Volatility

Digital China has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Digital China on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence. This segment offers data fabric comprising Yan Cloud DaaS, a software platform that supports data sharing, interoperability, and integration of isolated digital islands; and Sysnet, an integration platform that integrates various data, applications, and services. It also provides data hub, including data management, security, innovation, and aggregation products; and digital twin, which constructs a digital replica of the physical city, as well as data solutions for city and supply chain digital native transformation, and fintech. The Software and Operating Services segment offers end-to-end data-enabled supply chain operating services, as well as software development, testing, operation, and maintenance services. The Traditional and Localization Services segment provides systems integration services, e-commerce supply chain services, and software and operating services. The segment also engages in the investments, property sales and rental, and other businesses. The company also engages in the provision of logistics, systems integration, and manpower services, as well as engages in finance lease business and investment holding activities. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

