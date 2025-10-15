Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

