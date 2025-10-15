AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 185,021 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 185,021 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

UBER stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.