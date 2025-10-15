Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

