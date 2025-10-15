Copia Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.