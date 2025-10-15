Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.6%

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

