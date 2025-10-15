Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.