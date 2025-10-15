Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VTV stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

