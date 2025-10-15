Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

