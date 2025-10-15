Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $382.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

