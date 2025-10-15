Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $285.63 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average is $401.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

