Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JCI opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

