J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 480 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -188.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -454.55%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.