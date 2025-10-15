Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

