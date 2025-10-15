Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% during the second quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,838 shares of company stock valued at $53,070,333 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

