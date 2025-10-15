Brown Financial Advisory Buys 5,945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 533.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,455,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 1,225,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,351 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12,092.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 934,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 926,497 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 893,519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,674,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,135,000 after purchasing an additional 343,230 shares during the period.

BSCS stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

