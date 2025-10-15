AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 11,882 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.01 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

