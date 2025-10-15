iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stock Holdings Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

