iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,753,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,091,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,290,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IWS opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.