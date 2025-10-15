Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

