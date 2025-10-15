AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 28,112 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. HSBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

