Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

