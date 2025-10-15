Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in MSCI by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.70.

MSCI Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MSCI opened at $554.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.07. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.