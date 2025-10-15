Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on September 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 10/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 10/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 9/30/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 158,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 877,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

